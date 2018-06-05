Czech agriculture ministry calls for investigation over one crown milk

05-06-2018
Czech Minister of Agriculture Jiří Milek has called on the Czech competition office to investigate supermarket sales of milk for just one crown a litre. It’s the first time that the ministry has called on the competition office to intervene against suspected price dumping.

Minister Milek announce to the move during a questions session at the lower house of parliament. He said the one crown a litre offer had been made by Kaufland, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, as part of a wider promotional offer.

Milek said he had also asked other authorities to investigate the case saying that it also raised questions about raising value added tax.

