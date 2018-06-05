Czech agriculture ministry calls for investigation over one crown milk

Czech Minister of Agriculture Jiří Milek has called on the Czech competition office to investigate supermarket sales of milk for just one crown a litre. It’s the first time that the ministry has called on the competition office to intervene against suspected price dumping.

Minister Milek announce to the move during a questions session at the lower house of parliament. He said the one crown a litre offer had been made by Kaufland, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, as part of a wider promotional offer.

Milek said he had also asked other authorities to investigate the case saying that it also raised questions about raising value added tax.