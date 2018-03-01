Czech agriculture earnings dropped to 21.3 billion crowns in 2017

Czech agricultural earnings fell to 21.3 billion crowns in 2017, which is a drop by 5.5 percent on the previous year, according to preliminary figures released by the Czech Statistics office on Thursday.

That figure still represents the third best result since the year 2000, according to the office’s deputy head Marek Rojíček. The best result recorded by Czech farmers to date was in 2014, when agriculture earnings reached 22.9 billion crowns.