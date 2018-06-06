Czech adjusted industrial production drops slightly in April

06-06-2018
Czech adjusted industrial production fell in April compared with the same month in 2017.

Factoring in the difference of two working days, the annual drop in production was 0.2 percent year-on-year. Unadjusted, there was an increase of 5.5 percent. The main increases in production were focused on auto production, manufacturing of electrical equipment and production of metal products.

The value of new orders rose at an annual rate of 0.6 percent. While there was a slight drop in foreign orders this was more than compensated for by a 2.9 percent rise in domestic orders. This confirms that Czech domestic demand is still strong and one of the biggest factors fuelling economic growth.

