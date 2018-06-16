Czech actress Alena Vránová dies at 87

Ruth Fraňková
16-06-2018
Czech film and theatre actress Alena Vránová has died at the age of 78, her son announced on Saturday.

The well-know actress spent the best part of her career at the Vinohrady Theatre in Prague, but she also performed in dozens of films and TV series and frequently worked for Czech Radio.

She was also respected for her work as a voice artist, for which she received the František Filipovský award for lifelong mastery.

 
 
 
 
