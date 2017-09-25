Czech actor Jan Tříska dies after Charles Bridge fall

Czech actor Jan Tříska has died at the age of 80, the news server IDnes reported Monday citing director Jiří Madl.

Tříska was in a serious condition in hospital following a fall from Prague’s Charles Bridge over the weekend.

Tříska was rated once of the most talented actors to emerge in the 1960s. He emigrated to Canada in 1977 and onto the United States where he lived in Los Angles.

Třiska was known for his many Czech film roles, such as the school teacher in the Oscar nominated film Obecná Škola, and his stage performances, such as his performance in Shakespeare’s King Lear.