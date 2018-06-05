CVVM poll suggests Czech Social Democrats on comeback

05-06-2018
The Czech Social Democrats appear to be making a comeback according to the latest poll by the agency CVVM in May.

The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 13 percent, in joint second place with the Civic Democrats (ODS) by still trailing the ANO party of current prime minister Andrej Babiš.

The latest poll is the best result for the Social Democrats since they scored just 7.2 percent support in October’s general elections to the lower house of parliament.

The Pirates slip in the poll to 11 percent. TOP 09 and the party of mayors and independents, STAN, would not pas the 5 percent threshold to get into parliament, the poll suggests.

