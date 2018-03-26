CVVM: ANO still far ahead, three parties would fail to get into lower house

ANO would win 30.5 percent of the vote if elections were held today, a new poll by the CVVM agency suggests while opposition parties the Pirates and the Civic Democrats would tie for second with 12.5 percent each.

The Communists and the Social Democrats, the poll suggests, would pick up 11 percent each, while the last to make it into the lower house would be Freedom and Direct Democracy at 6.5.

The poll is not the first to indicate that three centre-right parties – the Christian Democrats, TOP 09 and STAN – would not win a single seat in the Chamber of Deputies, missing the five percent threshold. Each would receive 4.5 percent if the election were held now.