Culture Minister to sign new film co-production agreement in Israel

Culture Minister Daniel Herman will sign a new agreement on film co-production during a five-day visit to Israel beginning Tuesday. The agreement will outline specific conditions for co-producers and classify joint-projects as national film within their territory, opening the door to additional financial support from public funds. The agreement is to be signed in Israel’s Parliament on Wednesday.

During his visit, Minister Herman will meet with his counterpart Miri Regev and also tour a watchtower in Jerusalem by famous Czech architect Martin Rajniš. The tower was built for Jerusalem Design Week.