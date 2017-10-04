ČTK: Those charged in Stork’s Nest affair will have little choice but to accept summons

Individuals charged in connection with the Stork’s Nest affair and suspected subsidy fraud worth 50 million crowns, will be unable to ignore summons, being sent out in the coming days, according to the Czech News Agency.

Two of those expected to receive them are the country’s former finance minister, MP and head of ANO, Andrej Babiš, and fellow MP Jaroslav Faltýnek. Parliamentary immunity has been waived for both.

According to the agency, recipients have 10 days to pick up the summons, before the police can send repeat notification.