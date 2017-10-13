ČTK: Semyon Bychkov tapped to be chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic

The new chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic will be American conductor of Russian descent Semyon Bychkov, the Czech News Agency reports, citing two sources familiar with the decision-making process. The Philharmonic is reportedly due to introduce the new chief conductor at a press conference on Monday. On the day, a new contract with the conductor will also be signed.

Bychkov was guest conductor with the philharmonic last season; the Czech Philharmonic was looking for a chief conductor following the death of Jiří Bělohlávek in May of this year.