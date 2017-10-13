ČTK: Semyon Bychkov tapped to be chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic

Jan Velinger
13-10-2017
The new chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic will be American conductor of Russian descent Semyon Bychkov, the Czech News Agency reports, citing two sources familiar with the decision-making process. The Philharmonic is reportedly due to introduce the new chief conductor at a press conference on Monday. On the day, a new contract with the conductor will also be signed.

Bychkov was guest conductor with the philharmonic last season; the Czech Philharmonic was looking for a chief conductor following the death of Jiří Bělohlávek in May of this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
