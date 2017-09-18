ČTK: More and more students seeking dormitory rooms

Higher rents in the Czech capital and other towns and cities, as well as a lack of apartments, has seen more university students than seeking dormitory rooms. The Czech News Agency reported that interest was higher than in previous years even though there were fewer first year students this academic year.
The dormitory services association for Prague’s Charles University confirmed that all available rooms were now taken; as did the Czech Technical University, ČVUT.
Rent in Prague averages 15,000 crowns per month, according to ČTK; a single dorm room costs around 4,300.
