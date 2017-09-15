ČTK: additional 2.9 billion crowns will be needed for police and fire fighter salaries alone

A 10 percent pay rise for the police and firefighters agreed by the government and to take effect as of November 1 of this year will cost the state an additional 451 million crowns, the Czech News Agency reports, citing material from the Interior Ministry. In 2018, the bump will lead to an extra 2.9 billion crowns in total needed from the state budget. The figures cited concern only the police and fire fighters and not the prison services, BIS counter-intelligence service, Customs and the General Inspection of the Security Forces.

The government backed pay rises for public sector employees at 10 percent and 15 percent for teachers.