CT scan reveals nothing wrong with president

President Miloš Zeman underwent a routine CT scan this week, the head of state told commercial broadcaster TV Barrandov on Thursday, saying the scan had unveiled nothing unusual.

In the interview with the station, with which he sits down regularly, he told the interviewer that he continued to have nerve problems with his legs, a long-term condition, but was otherwise healthy.

The president criticised some media as having allegedly run a “dirty campaign” suggesting that he might be seriously ill.