An eight month analysis by economists at one of the country’s biggest banks, ČSOB, has found that many of the jobs being offered in the simply do not offer high enough wages to attract applications from the unemployed. And in spite of complaints about shortages of workers, employers in some of the sectors where staff shortages are worst had only increased their pay offer by an average 350 crowns since the start of the year, the analysis added. The Czech Republic currently boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the EU.