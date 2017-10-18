Crown now stronger against euro than before interventions

The Czech crown on Wednesday firmed to 25.72 to the euro, meaning it is now stronger against the common European currency than it was when the Czech National Bank introduced a weak crown policy in November 2013. A few days prior to the central bank’s first currency market interventions almost four years ago the crown was hovering at around 25.80 to the euro.

The CNB abandoned its divisive currency cap in April this year. Since then the Czech currency has been growing in strength against both the euro and the dollar.