Crown jewels to go on show to mark centenary of Czechoslovakia

Ian Willoughby
20-12-2017
The Czech crown jewels are due to go on show at Prague Castle next year in connection with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. The valuable artefacts will be put on display in mid-January.

Other events are also planned for Prague Castle, officials said, including an exhibition of original medieval manuscripts, priceless documents and archaeological finds connected to the beginnings of the Czech state.

 
 
 
 
