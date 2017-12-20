Crown jewels to go on show to mark centenary of Czechoslovakia

The Czech crown jewels are due to go on show at Prague Castle next year in connection with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. The valuable artefacts will be put on display in mid-January.
Other events are also planned for Prague Castle, officials said, including an exhibition of original medieval manuscripts, priceless documents and archaeological finds connected to the beginnings of the Czech state.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence