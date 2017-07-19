The Czech crown on Wednesday reached its highest level against the euro since November 2013, when the Czech National Bank launched a currency intervention policy aimed at keeping the crown weak. According to Patria Finance, the crown stood at 26.02 to the euro on Wednesday morning. Under the central bank’s weak crown policy – which came to an end in April – the exchange rate hovered around the 27 to the euro mark.
Czech tank beer taking Europe by storm
The rocketing career of SpaceX’s David Pavlík
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
Czechs largely sidelined in Polish-led South Seas Initiative
Czech test finds inconsistent levels of product quality in different states