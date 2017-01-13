News Crossing to Poland closed to trucks due to bad weather

13-01-2017 08:36 | Daniela Lazarová

Fresh snow and high winds are complicating traffic in many parts of the country. The Road Maintenance Authority closed the main road to Poland via Harrachov for trucks during the night and the restriction is likely to remain in place throughout Friday. More snow is expected in the course of the day and meteorologists have warned of gale force winds in the western parts of the country reaching 110 km per hour in places.

Czech Radio and Television Council criticizes Czech TV for bias 13-01-2017 08:15 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Radio and Television Council has criticized the national broadcaster, Czech public television, for bias and lack of objectivity in reporting on the US presidential elections. The council says Czech Television was clearly biased in favour of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and mixed news and commentary in her favour. The criticism was in reference to a special program broadcast on US election night. It has given the national broadcaster a week to take corrective action, but did not specify what form it should take. Czech Television has dismissed the criticism as unjustified.

Segway operators suing Prague 12-01-2017 17:14 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Association of Segway Operators is suing Prague over its decision to ban the two-wheeled vehicle across most of the historic city centre, the news site lidovky.cz reported. The association argues that the ban is in violation of the law, because it goes further than is necessary and has put many operators out of business. The ban was approved in the summer, following numerous complaints from the public, but it was only recently that over 600 road signs banning Segways went up and police started imposing the restrictions. Segway operators argue that alternative routes on the suburbs are not attractive for tourists who want to see the historic city centre.

Kvitová tells fans she is on the way to recovery 12-01-2017 15:01 | Daniela Lazarová Tennis star Petra Kvitová, who suffered a hand injury when a man armed with a knife attacked her at her home in Prostějov in December, has told her fans she is on the road to recovery. In a message on Instagram, Kvitová said she had finally had all the stitches removed from her hand this week and was healing well after the operation. “I am happy it is just me and my hand now, I'm working very hard on my rehab and staying positive as always.” Kvitová wrote. Doctors warned earlier she would not be able to play tennis for about six months.

Savchenko tells Zeman to get realistic take on security threats 12-01-2017 14:00 updated | Ruth Fraňková Ukrainian politician and former military pilot, Nadia Savchenko, has advised President Miloš Zeman to get a more realistic take on potential security threats, so that the Czech Republic may never experience a scenario similar to that in her homeland when Russia annexed Crimea and started a military conflict in the east of the country. Savchenko, who is on a three-day visit to the Czech Republic, made the statement at a press briefing in Prague on Thursday. The Ukrainian politician has been meeting with Czech NGOs to express her thanks for their support at the time when she was jailed in Russia. Savchenko served as a pilot in eastern Ukraine when she was captured by pro-Russian separatists in June 2014 and convicted of directing artillery fire which killed two Russian journalists. She was freed two years later within a prisoner swap.

PM says he has no information pointing to heightened security threat 12-01-2017 13:44 | Daniela Lazarová Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has assured Czechs that the Cabinet has no information indicating a heightened security threat to the country. Following a meeting with Interior Minister Milan Chovanec and the head of the intelligence services on Thursday, the prime minister said the security measures in place were adequate to the circumstances. The assurances came just a day after President Zeman revealed in an interview for Czech Radio that, according to intelligence reports, a person from North Africa, who is suspected of being linked to an Islamic terrorist organisation, was presently in the Czech Republic.



The head of state has since come under fire from all sides for disclosing classified information. The prime minister said that politicians who have access to classified information are expected to behave responsibly. He said the president’s revelation undermined the work of Czech and foreign intelligence services and could result in information not being shared with Czech intelligence in the future. Several MPs have accused the president of scaremongering.

Zeman tells Washington Post: I am no Russian agent 12-01-2017 13:28 | Daniela Lazarová In an interview for the Washington Post, President Milos Zeman strongly rejected the pro-Russian label that is frequently attached to him. In the article, titled “Meet the pro-Russian, anti-Muslim European leader who was just invited to Trump’s White House” Mr. Zeman said the pro-Russian label was the standard slogan used by his opponents. I am not financed by Russia, no vodka from Russia, no money from Russia. They say that I am even paid by Russians, but in fact I am only an agent of Czechia, the Czech Republic, Mr. Zeman said. He also defended his statement that there is no such thing as a moderate Muslim, drawing a parallel with Nazi Germany, saying that it had only taken three years for a nation of decent people, the nation of Goethe and Schiller, to become fanatic Nazis. In the interview Mr. Zeman said he admired Donald Trump for his courage, lack of political correctness and noted that they had similar views on the fight against Islamic terrorism and illegal migration.

Weather forecast 12-01-2017 13:04 | Daniela Lazarová Friday should be partly cloudy to overcast, with some drizzle and day temperatures between 1 and 5 degrees Celsius. Night time lows should hover around zero. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected in the mountain areas. The coming days should bring more snow and another bout of cold weather at the start of next week.

British architectural historian receives award for helping save Czech chateaux 12-01-2017 12:25 | Daniela Lazarová British architectural historian Barbara Peacock has received a Ray of Light award from Prime Minister Theresa May for her work in helping to preserve the Czech Republic’s architectural legacy, Jiří Šebek from the British Embassy in Prague told the ctk news agency. In 2007 Barbara Peacock co-founded the Friends of Czech Heritage charity that raises money to help Czech architectural treasures at risk. The charity has worked on 23 reconstruction projects in the Czech Republic and is currently planning seven more. Among the chateaux it helped restore are the chateau in Červený Dvůr and Uherčice.