Croatia reinforces place as top destination for Czechs

Croatia last year reinforced its position as the most popular foreign destination for Czechs. According to figures issued by the Czech Statistics Office on Tuesday, 850,000 Czechs visited Croatia in 2017, a rise of 3 percent on the previous year.

The country has been the top destination for Czechs for 20 years, with the exception of 2015, when it was beaten in that regard by Slovakia.

Italy was the second most popular destination for Czechs in 2017. Some 636,000 visited the country, a rise of 15 percent on the year before.