Criminal charges brought over missing Czech fuel stored in Germany

Criminal charges have been pressed against four individuals and one company connected with the suspected disappearance of millions of litres of fuel stored in Germany as part of the Czech state’s emergency reserves, according to Czech Radio.

Police suspect fraud in the disappearance of the fuel stocks held at one stage in Germany by the company Viktoriagruppe from 2015. One of those charged is the former owner of the company, Petr Malý.

When the company went bust and Czechs sought the return of the fuel, the significant shortfall was discovered. Police suspect it might never have been delivered to German storage at all. Damages are estimated at 108 million crowns by the state prosecutor.