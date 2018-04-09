Cremator director Juraj Herz dies at 83

The renowned horror director Juraj Herz died on Sunday at the age of 83, the Czech News Agency reported. The Slovak-born director, who moved to Prague in the late 1950s, was perhaps best-known for 1968’s The Cremator, a macabre, internationally acclaimed cult film based on a novel by Ladislav Fuchs.

Herz’s Petrol Lamps was entered in the Cannes film festival in 1972 and other important titles in his filmography include Morgiana and Ferat Vampire. His last movie was Habermann in 2010.