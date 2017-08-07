Prague’s Mrázovka tunnel was briefly closed in the direction of Smíchov tunnel on Monday morning, after a car crash against the side. No one was injured in the accident but the traffic jam which ensued only began to clear up at around 8 am, with the police directing traffic. The accident took place some two hours earlier and a tow vehicle was on site within half-an-hour.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back