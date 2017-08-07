Crash leads to delay in Mrázovka tunnel

Jan Velinger
07-08-2017
Prague’s Mrázovka tunnel was briefly closed in the direction of Smíchov tunnel on Monday morning, after a car crash against the side. No one was injured in the accident but the traffic jam which ensued only began to clear up at around 8 am, with the police directing traffic. The accident took place some two hours earlier and a tow vehicle was on site within half-an-hour.

