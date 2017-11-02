Court says prisoner’s overdose death was more than disciplinary issue

A Prague court has quashed a lower court’s verdict that the death of a prisoner from an overdose of methadone was solely a disciplinary issue of misconduct. The municipal court overruled the earlier decision of the Prague 4 district court which did not find a criminal case to answer.
A mix up over medical does with prisoners having the same surname resulted in the death of the prisoner at Prague’s Pankrác jail last year with one officer alleged not to have taken steps which could have saved the prisoner’s life.
