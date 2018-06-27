Court rules on compulsory acquisition of land in the public interest

In cases of compulsory acquisition of land in the public interest the state will still be bound to offer a suitable replacement along with financial compensation.
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday scrapped an amendment to the law that would only require the state to compensate owners financially as of July 1, on the grounds that it would set a dual standard with regard to various restituents.
The amendment was successfully contested by a group of 18 senators.
