Court publishes reasoning behind Nikulin decision

The Constitutional Court says an application to extradite Russian alleged hacker Yevgeny Nikulin to the United States was well-founded. The country’s top court on Tuesday published the reasoning behind its decision to respect the US’s request for the handover of Mr. Nikulin. He faces charges of hacking top internet companies, including LinkedIn and Dropbox.

The Czech justice minister, Robert Pelikán, extradited Mr. Nikulin to the US after the Constitutional Court’s ruling last week, which lifted any obstacle to him doing so.

Mr. Nikulin’s lawyer, Martin Sadílek, said he was waiting to hear from Mr. Nikulin’s parents as to whether they want to take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.