Court: Police confiscation of Tibetan and Taiwanese flags during Xi visit unlawful

Prague’s Municipal Court has ruled that a police intervention in which officers removed a Tibetan and a Taiwanese flag from two men during a visit to the city by the Chinese president was unlawful. The two had taken the case against the police force. In a binding verdict, the court ruled on Tuesday that the police had only been justified in checking the identity documents of the plaintiffs. An internal police review had previously decided that the confiscation of the flags had been legitimate.
The incident took place during a visit to Prague early last year by Xi Jinping. There were clashes between protestors and supporters of the Chinese president while he was in the city and Chinese flags were erected on flagpoles on the road to the airport and near Prague Castle.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence