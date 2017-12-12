Court: Police confiscation of Tibetan and Taiwanese flags during Xi visit unlawful

Ian Willoughby
12-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Prague’s Municipal Court has ruled that a police intervention in which officers removed a Tibetan and a Taiwanese flag from two men during a visit to the city by the Chinese president was unlawful. The two had taken the case against the police force. In a binding verdict, the court ruled on Tuesday that the police had only been justified in checking the identity documents of the plaintiffs. An internal police review had previously decided that the confiscation of the flags had been legitimate.

The incident took place during a visit to Prague early last year by Xi Jinping. There were clashes between protestors and supporters of the Chinese president while he was in the city and Chinese flags were erected on flagpoles on the road to the airport and near Prague Castle.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Jacqueline macou, Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Czech ombudswoman takes up case of Chinese Christians seeking asylum

The Czech ombudsman has taken up the case of dozens Chinese Christians who lodged asylum requests in the country on the grounds that…
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, photo: CTK

Czech Republic seeks more Chinese investments and trade opportunities at 16+1 summit

At the 16 + 1 talks in Budapest on Monday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka positively assessed the development of Czech-Chinese relations…
Illustrative photo: PeteLinforth / Pixabay, CC0

Czech counterintelligence highlights stepped up Russian, Chinese activity

The Czech domestic counterintelligence and security service has once again highlighted Russian and Chinese espionage activities as…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 