Court opens way for Uber comeback in Brno

The high court in Olomouc has provisionally overturned a ban on the use of the taxi application Uber in the Czech Republic’s second city Brno. The ban took effect in July after the city council argued that although it appeared like a regular taxi service, Uber, did not fulfil the licensing and other conditions that other tax drivers were forced to meet. A court still has to give a definite ruling on whether the Uber services can be allowed long term or not.
