Court demands recount of Civic Democrat votes in Central Bohemia

The Supreme Administrative Court on Thursday demanded a recount of preferential votes cast in the Central Bohemia region for the right of centre Civic Democratic Party (ODS) following doubts whether they had been counted properly in 915 districts.

The outcome could affect the election results in the region and the number of seats won by ODS. Talks have been called for November 19, a day before the new lower house of parliament is set to convene for the first time.

The Civic Democrats won four seats in the region, its best performance outside of the capital city, Prague.