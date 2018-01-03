Court: all nine candidates to run for Czech president

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that all nine candidates, registered by the Interior Ministry will run for Czech president in the upcoming elections. The court rejected a complaint by Terezie Holovská for formal shortcomings.

Holovská, who herself was rejected as a presidential candidate, has questioned five contenders on the grounds that some of the deputies and senators who signed their bids also supported other candidates with their signatures.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on January 12 and 13 and a possible second round two weeks later.