Counting of ballots begins as general elections come to close

The counting of ballots has got underway in the Czech Republic, following the conclusion of elections to the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies at 2 pm. The outcome of the vote should begin to become clear in a few hours’ time.

At 11 am turnout was reported to have reached around 50 percent, with 60 percent participation at some polling stations. Turnout in the last elections four years ago was 59.5 percent.

The Czech elections have attracted considerable international attention, with much coverage of the significance of an expected win for the ANO party of billionaire Andrej Babiš, which led opinion polls for a number of years.

Recent polls suggested eight parties could reach the five-percent threshold to enter the lower house. Two of them, Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Czech Pirate Party, have not previously had a presence in the Chamber of Deputies.