Councillors approve changes to multi-lane road running through capital

The authorities in Prague are set to make alterations to the major multi-lane road that cuts through the centre of the city. New crossings are to be built on the road, known as the magistrále (mainline), while adjacent parks and streets are to be cleaned up under a plan approved by councillors on Tuesday.

Deputy mayor Petra Kolínská said the road was more than anything a barrier that divided different parts of the city from one another and was avoided by pedestrians. At present it has very few crossings while its underpasses are often in a poor state.