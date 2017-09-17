“Cosy Dens” author Petr Šabach dies at 66

The Czech writer Petr Šabach died on Saturday at the age of 66, a representative of his publishers said on Sunday. The Prague-born author’s short stories became the basis for the hugely popular movies Cosy Dens (Pelíšky) and Big Beat (Šakalí léta), as well as other films by director Jan Hřebejk and screenwriter Petr Jarchovský.

Šabach’s son said that the writer had died at home according to his wishes and that there would not be a public funeral.