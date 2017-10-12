Corruption watchdog scores Czech parties over campaign financing

Corruption watchdog and good government promoter, Transparency International, has released the results of its monitoring of Czech political parties’ openness about their funding and spending ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.

Director David Ondráčka said the results broadly showed parties such as The Greens and Pirates as being the most open.

Traditional parties, such as the Social Democrats and Civic Democrats, occupied a mid-ranking position. The Realist party, the SPO party linked to president Miloš Zeman, and Freedom party scored worst.

Elections to the lower house of parliament take place on October 20 and 21.