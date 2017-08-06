The ruling coalition is divided over whether and how much to increase the minimal wage, currently at 11 thousand crowns a month. Labour Minister Michaela Marksova of the Social Democrats has said she will propose an increase by 1.200 crowns as of January of 2018. The ANO party would accept a 1,000 crown increase at the most, although Finance Minister Ivan Pilny from ANO says he sees no reason whatsoever to increase the minimal wage. The Christian Democrats say 1,000 crowns might be an acceptable compromise. Employers’ representatives are arguing in favour of an 800 crown increase, while trade unions are demanding a hike of 1,500 crowns. The issue should be resolved after the summer holidays.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back