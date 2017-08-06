The ruling coalition is divided over whether and how much to increase the minimal wage, currently at 11 thousand crowns a month. Labour Minister Michaela Marksova of the Social Democrats has said she will propose an increase by 1.200 crowns as of January of 2018. The ANO party would accept a 1,000 crown increase at the most, although Finance Minister Ivan Pilny from ANO says he sees no reason whatsoever to increase the minimal wage. The Christian Democrats say 1,000 crowns might be an acceptable compromise. Employers’ representatives are arguing in favour of an 800 crown increase, while trade unions are demanding a hike of 1,500 crowns. The issue should be resolved after the summer holidays.