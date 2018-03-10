Construction worker seriously injured in bridge collapse

A 32-year-old construction worker suffered serious injury while working on the renovation of the I/48 road which will be the future D48 highway on Saturday when the bridge he was working in collapsed. The bridge was gradually being dismantled.

The worker was operating a digger which fell some five meters and flipped in the fall.

The section of road, in Příbor in the area of Nový Jičín, had been fully closed off so the collapse presented no threat to public safety and did not in any way affect traffic.

The injured man was conscious when found and was freed from the heavy machine before medics arrived to take him to hospital.