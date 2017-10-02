Construction to begin of plant for ‘revolutionary’ Czech battery

A 1.0 billion crown investment in the Czech Republic to launch production of what claims to be a revolutionary battery should begin by the middle of October, say the investment group behind it.

Construction of the factory to produce the HE3DA battery should begin near the eastern Czech town of Havířov on October 16. The investment is being backed by a group of investors called Battery Unite.

The Czech inventor behind the battery says that its sandwich structure of layers give it a revolutionary performance compared with conventional batteries and could revolutionise the global energy scene thanks to its relatively low manufacturing costs and high performance.