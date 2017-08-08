The construction of a new wooden church in Třinec- Guty, to replace the historic 16th century church that was ravaged by fire last week, is to begin next year, officials of the Czech Catholic Church confirmed on Tuesday. The bishopric has already commissioned a construction project for the church which, like the one from 1563, will be made of oak and pine-wood. The new house of prayer is estimated to cost around 20 million crowns. The money for it will come from insurance, donations from the Culture Ministry and the Catholic Church and a public collection. Work on the new church should be concluded by the spring of 2019.
