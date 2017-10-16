Construction begins on state-of-the-art battery factory

Construction began on Monday at an industrial zone in Horní Suchá, near Havířov in the region of Moravia-Silesia on what investors are promising will be the world’s most modern battery factory. Czech investors under the Battery Unite Fund put up one billion Czech crowns, the equivalent of 35 million euros, for construction to last 18 months, followed by six months of testing.

The factory’s production is estimated at 1.2 GWh and it will be the biggest lithium battery supplier in the Czech Republic. The investors said in a press release Monday that the project would also be the “most ecological of its kind in the world, with fully robotic production”.

The final lithium battery is based on the patented HE3DA technology.