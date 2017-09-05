Constitutional Court says foreign national was wrongfully detained

The Czech Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of a foreign national who was arrested on an Interpol warrant in view of possible extradition to Russia where he was found guilty of a criminal offense. The court said the Czech authorities erred in detaining the man since the said foreign national was granted asylum in Austria in 2004.

According to international treaties, asylum granted in one member state of the EU must be respected in all the others, the court ruled. The man has since been released, but experts say the case will serve as a legal precedent.