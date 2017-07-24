The Czech Constitutional Court has recognised the rights of a gay male couple and their child under California law, where the family, periodically residing in the Czech Republic, is based. Issuing the ruling, Judge Kateřina Šimáčková that the best interests of the child took precedence over abstract principles; she also made clear that an earlier Czech Supreme Court decision, recognizing only the biological parent, had infringed on the rights of the child and the other parent under California law. She stressed that the ruling was specific to a particular case under international law and had no bearing on adoption by same-sex couples in the Czech Republic. The case will now return to the Supreme Court.