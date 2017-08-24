Constitutional Court overturns “inhumane” verdict

The Constitutional Court has overturned the verdict of a lower instance court which sent a man to four years in prison for killing his wife and six-year old son in a drink-driving accident.

The Constitutional Court overturned the verdict on the grounds that the fourth family member, the man’s three-year old son, survived the accident and it would be inhumane for the child to lose his father as well.

The case will now go back to the regional court in Ostrava which is likely to consider house arrest as an alternative form of punishment.