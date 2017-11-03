Constitutional Court head says questions over “why” direct democracy is needed not being answered

The head of the Constitutional Court Pavel Rychetský has said an important point is being missed when it comes to discussion of direct democracy in the Czech Republic, including a general referendum bill promoted by Czech parties such as ANO and Freedom and Direct Democracy.

He added he was slightly irritated by discussions on adopting direct democracy unless questions on why and under what circumstances and conditions it was needed were properly debated and answered first. He said no such discussion was taking place.

He made the comments in a debate on the 25th anniversary of the Czech Republic’s Constitution. Some have argued that instead of deepening democracy, such a general referendum bill could have the opposite effect.