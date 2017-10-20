Conservation agency asks public to report sightings of moose

The state’s Nature Conservation Agency of the Czech Republic (AOKP) has appealed to the public in central Moravia for information in case they spot a European moose sighted not long ago in the area of the D46 highway.

The office is hoping to map the movement of the animal, a three-year-old male, spotted several days ago near the motorway between Olomouc and Prostějov, the AOKP’s Václav Hlaváč confirmed.

The moose travelled an estimated 150 kilometres through heavily inhabited areas in less than two weeks. But the animal’s current whereabouts are unknown. It may have headed for forested areas in the Czech-Moravian highlands.

The bureau wants to map its movement in order to provide to help better protect the animal in the Czech Republic.