Confiscated farm returns to Mašín family

Zdena Mašínová and her brother Josef, one of the two brothers who dramatically escaped from Czechoslovakia in the early 1950s, have officially become owners of the family farm in Lošany in Central Bohemia, which was confiscated by the Communists in 1948. After the fall of the Communist regime, Zdena Mašínová was given back two-eighths of the farm, but the rest was kept in state hands since her brothers didn’t live in the Czech Republic. In March this year, a district court in Kolín issued a new inheritance ruling saying that the family was entitled to the whole estate.