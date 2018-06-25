Confidence in economy rises by 0.8 points in June

Confidence in the Czech economy rose in June with the main index increasing by 0.8 points to 100 points compared with May’s score, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Monday.
Confidence among entrepreneurs was up by 1.2 points to 97.4 points, while consumer confidence dropped by 0.8 percent month-on-month to 113 points.
Compared to figures from this time last year, the overall indicator is up by nearly three points.
