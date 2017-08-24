Confidence in economy hits record high in 2017

Confidence in the Czech economy in August was the highest since the start of the year, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.

The August figure was one point higher as compared to the previous month reaching 98.7 points. The confidence rate increased both among entrepreneurs and consumers.

Confidence among entrepreneurs was up by 0.7 points to 96.8 points. Confidence rose in industry, construction and trade and stagnated in services.

Consumer confidence rose by 2.2 points month-on-month to 107.9 points.