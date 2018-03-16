Concrete barriers added at sites with Easter markets

Concrete barriers have gone up in parts of the Czech capital to boost security at sites holding Easter markets. Barriers, barring entry to block potential terrorist attacks using trucks or vans, went up at the start of Oplatelova Street.
Barriers have already been up long-term on Prague’s Old Town Square. Barriers in the past also went up on parts of Wenceslas Square, for example, during the Christmas season.
