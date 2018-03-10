Concert to be held for invited Zeman supporters

The head of state Miloš Zeman, who took the oath of office this week for his second and final five year term, is reportedly having a concert organized for invited guests at Prague Castle to celebrate. It is scheduled for next Wednesday. His spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, confirmed for the Czech News Agency that the list of invited supporters would be about 1,000 names. More is to be revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Zeman kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks, following his narrow defeat of challenger Jiří Drahoš in the presidential race.

He came under fire for part of his inaugural speech this week in which he took aim at his political opponents and attacked the objectivity of the media including public broadcaster Czech TV.