Composer Václav Riedlbauch dead at 70

Czech composer and former head of the Czech Philharmonic, Václav Riedlbauch, has died. His wife confirmed he had fought against illness for a year.
Throughout his career Mr Riedlbauch authored numerous chamber and orchestral works including a ballet adaptation of Macbeth, which ran for six seasons at the National Theatre from 1984. Riedlbauch was 70 years old.
