Completion of renovation of D1 highway to be delayed until 2021, says minister

The ongoing reconstruction of the D1 highway will take a year longer than originally expected to complete, Transport Minister Dan Ťok has said, confirming that the 2020 deadline would not be met due to delays in some tenders.

The beginning of some projects would be delayed by half a year to up to one year, the minister said. Some construction permits were challenged by the environmental organization Friends of the Earth.

The D1, connecting Prague and Brno, is one of the main highways in the country. By completion, its renovation is expected to cost 19 billion crowns.